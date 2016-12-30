Lindsay Lohan is trying her best to make Mean Girls 2 happen
Mean girls is one of those movies that fans wants to see a sequel to for a long time. Actress Lindsay Lohan knows that and during a recent interview s ...Read more
Serena Williams just got engaged to co-founder of Reddit named Alexis Ohanian. The 33-year-old announced the news through the Reddit platform. She men ...Read more
Reports are commenting about this duo, Selena Gomez and the Queen of Latin Pop Paulina Rubio working together. Paulina recently commented about her re ...Read more
The nation’s third-largest city will end 2016 with a surging murder rate, a distrusted police force and a weary populace that has become inured to d ...Read more
NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced the policy change Wednesday, flanked by officers in navy blue turbans fastened with police brass.
A U.S. Army National Guard helicopter crashed approximately 25 miles southeast of Houston on Wednesday, tragically killing both crew members.
Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., decreased by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 in the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor ...Read more
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor takes place just seven months after Obama became the first sitting U.S. presiden ...Read more
The Star Wars actress had a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, about 15 minutes before the plane was to land. Speak ...Read more
Ivanka Trump was ridiculed by a fellow passenger on a Jet Blue flight to the point where the offender had to be removed.
...Read more
North Carolina lawmakers failed to reach a deal yesterday to repeal a controversial law that prevented local governments from passing ordinances that ...Read more
California stopped Uber’s self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco. California DMV has revoked the registrations of the vehicles Uber h ...Read more
A judge authorized charges against former Flint emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose and two former city officials — Howard Croft, w ...Read more
On Tuesday, President Obama announced a ban on offshore drilling for oil and natural gas in multiple areas of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans.