On Air Now : Mario Lopez

Events Calendar

« February 2017 » loading...
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Sat 04

Bald Eagle Watching Bus Tour

February 4 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Unnamed Venue
Sat 04

UW Varsity Band Performance-Portage

February 4 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Portage High School
Sat 04

Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe at Mirror Lake State Park

February 4 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mirror Lake State Park
Tue 07

West Point Area Historical Society Open House

February 7 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
West Point Town Hall
Sat 11

Bald Eagle Watching Bus Tour

February 11 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Unnamed Venue

Entertainment News

Mix News

©2017 Mix 106.9 WNNO-FM Best Variety of the 80's, 90's & Today! | Powered by WPBâ„¢. Served by InterTech Media LLC