Matthew McConaughey asking Hollywood to embrace Trump
The Oscar-winning actor is busy promoting his new film “Gold” but took the time to suggest in a recent interview to embrace Donald Trump. ...Read more
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|
3
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
26
|
27
The Oscar-winning actor is busy promoting his new film “Gold” but took the time to suggest in a recent interview to embrace Donald Trump. ...Read more
Kim Kardashian continues her lengthy testimony in NYC for her Paris robbery case occurring last October.
...Read more
Preceding the Super Bowl this Sunday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired an NFL version of its popular segment, â€œMean Tweets,” ...Read more
President Trump imposed new sanctions on multiple individuals and companies in response to Iranâ€™s recent missile tests.
...Read more
The construction of US-Mexico border wall, which was a cornerstone campaign promise for President Donald Trump, will be completed in two years, a seni ...Read more
With Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in opposition of Betsy DeVos, a tiebreaker involving Vice President Pence ...Read more
The first Groundhog Day was held on Feb. 2, 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Now, 130 years later Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction: ...Read more
Republicans were quick to rally behind President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, but Democrats still have memorie ...Read more
Donald Trump had planned to head to Milwaukee to tour a Harley-Davidson factory. But the company said it wasn’t comfortable hosting because of p ...Read more
The Boy Scouts of America announced that they would accept new scouts â€œbased on the gender identity indicated on the application,â ...Read more
President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she defied the travel ban that he had put in place late last week that banned people f ...Read more
Officials are treating the attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, which left six people dead and eight others injured, as an act of terror ...Read more
Protests against President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations erupted in cit ...Read more
After President Trump signed an Executive order to begin steps to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, Mexico reinforced its stance that ...Read more