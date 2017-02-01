Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer Shows More Magic With New Footage
A new Beauty and the Beast trailer reveals even more magical footage!
...Read more
Ten thousand Game of Thrones fans casted their votes on who they think will die next season.
...Read more
Peter Capaldi ends his reign as the Time Lord and is set to leave the show Doctor Who at the end of this year.
...Read more
Republicans were quick to rally behind President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, but Democrats still have memories of Merrick Garland.
Donald Trump had planned to head to Milwaukee to tour a Harley-Davidson factory. But the company said it wasn't comfortable hosting because of protests.
The Boy Scouts of America announced that they would accept new scouts "based on the gender identity indicated on the application."
President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she defied the travel ban that he had put in place late last week that banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Officials are treating the attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, which left six people dead and eight others injured, as an act of terrorism.
Protests against President Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations erupted in cities across the country.
After President Trump signed an Executive order to begin steps to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, Mexico reinforced its stance that it will not pay for the wall.
President Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday that he would 'send in the Feds' if Chicago doesn't 'fix the horrible 'carnage' happening in the city.
President Trump took action to expedite two high priority energy infrastructure projects, the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline.
President Donald Trump advised he will launch a 'major' investigation to look into voter fraud in the country.
The president ...Read more
Former President George H.W. Bush was transferred out of ICU Monday, and his wife, Barbara, was being discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital, as p ...Read more