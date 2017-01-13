Aubrey O’Day and boyfriend Pauly D working on new reality TV
Singer and reality star Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D seem to be going back to their reality TV roots. Reports are stating the couple have been filmi ...Read more
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
15
|
17
|
18
|
22
Singer and reality star Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D seem to be going back to their reality TV roots. Reports are stating the couple have been filmi ...Read more
Socialite Kim Kardashian flew over 8,000 miles to make her first schedules public appearance after the traumatic event that took place in Paris. Kim d ...Read more
That’s right! Executive producer Brian Grazer recently commented on the show and confirmed Netflix is close to bringing “Arrested Developm ...Read more
Former WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died Sunday at age 73.
Earlier this month a judge found he was not competent to sta ...Read more
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced on Saturday, January 14, that it will close after 146 years of performances.
President Obama’s announced a reversal of a a longstanding policy that allows any Cuban that reaches U.S. soil to stay.
...Read more
U.S. President Barack Obama awarded Vice-President Joe Biden the highest civilian honor Thursday, the Presidential Medal of Freedom; declaring him an ...Read more
Donald Trump went wild on two media outlets Wednesday, calling CNN “fake news” and BuzzFeed a “failing piece of garbage” during his first news ...Read more
Twenty-two-year-old white supremacist Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for the murder of nine people at a Church in Charleston, South Carolin ...Read more
Trump said last week that any money the U.S. spends to build the wall would be paid back by Mexico.
Mexico ‘s new Foreign Minister Luis V ...Read more
The historic Pioneer Cabin Tree, a former “drive-through” giant sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County, was felled ...Read more
In an announcement made in advance of the Detroit Auto Show, Fiat Chrysler pledged to spend $1 billion overhauling its production facilities in Michig ...Read more
Seventeen people have been arrested by police hunting an armed gang who robbed Kim Kardashian West in Paris in October, reports say.
The suspec ...Read more
Donald Trump has tweeted that Toyota will face hefty tariffs on cars built in Mexico for the US market if it builds cars south of the border.