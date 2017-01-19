The Rock “salutes” Kevin Hart after winning speech at People’s Choice Awards
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got busted giving Kevin Hart the bird at the People's Choice Awards. During Hart's funny speech
Alanis Morisette's former manager Jonathan Schwartz pled guilty to an embezzlement scheme that stole $4.8 million dollars from the singer.
Camila Cabello wasn't missed by Fifth Harmony on their first performance without her. The band performed their "Work from Home" song
Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the United States, Mexico's Foreign Ministry says.
Today, President-Elect Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the Unites States of America. In a transition that is timed to the second, Tru
President Bush, 92, was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.
According to a new CNN/ORC poll, Obama's approval rating is at 60 percent, his highest rate since June 2009, six months into his first term as presi
President Obama has shortened the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was responsible for a 2010 leak of classified materials to WikiLeaks.
US astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to set foot on the moon, died Monday at age 82.
In 1972, Cernan was commander of Apollo 17, the last U
Former WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died Sunday at age 73.
Earlier this month a judge found he was not competent to sta
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced on Saturday, January 14, that it will close after 146 years of performances.
President Obama’s announced a reversal of a a longstanding policy that allows any Cuban that reaches U.S. soil to stay.
...Read more
U.S. President Barack Obama awarded Vice-President Joe Biden the highest civilian honor Thursday, the Presidential Medal of Freedom; declaring him an
Donald Trump went wild on two media outlets Wednesday, calling CNN "fake news" and BuzzFeed a "failing piece of garbage" during his first news