Iggy Azalea falls in love with ice cream popsicle art and buys it for $12K
Iggy Azalea doesn’t mind dropping serious cash for art. TMZ reports Iggy was walking by a contemporary gallery in Sydney last month and saw an a ...Read more
Rolling Stone magazine interviewed Paris Jackson and she believes her father was murdered. The singer died from an overdose of a powerful anesthetic d ...Read more
Without a doubt, the romantic musical of the moment is ‘La La Land’. The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday ...Read more
President Trump took action to expedite two high priority energy infrastructure projects, the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline, two ...Read more
President Donald Trump advised he will launch a ‘major’ investigation to look into voter fraud in the country.
The president ...Read more
Former President George H.W. Bush was transferred out of ICU Monday, and his wife, Barbara, was being discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital, as p ...Read more
A massive storm, spawning tornadoes wreaked havoc across the Deep South on Sunday, killing at least 14 people in south Georgia and raising the weekend ...Read more
The day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, thousands of women took to the streets on Saturday to protest against him.
...Read more
Drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited to the United States, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry says. The ...Read more
Today, President-Elect Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the Unites States of America. In a transition that is timed to the second, Tru ...Read more
President Bush, 92, was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. ...Read more
According to a new CNN/ORC poll, Obama’s approval rating is at 60 percent, his highest rate since June 2009, six months into his first term as presi ...Read more
President Obama has shortened the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was responsible for a 2010 leak of classified materials to WikiLeaks.< ...Read more
US astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to set foot on the moon, died Monday at age 82.
In 1972, Cernan was commander of Apollo 17, the last U ...Read more