Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 30

Aldo Leopold Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host FREE beginner fly-tying

January 23 - February 1
Portage Public Library
Fri 27

33rd annual Baraboo Winterfest

January 27 - 29
Unnamed Venue
Sun 29

Super Chili Bowl Cook Off

January 29
112 East Cook Street
Mon 30

Portage Sharing Supper at Wayne Bartels Middle School

January 30 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wayne Bartels Middle School

Entertainment News

Mix News

©2017 Mix 106.9 WNNO-FM Best Variety of the 80's, 90's & Today! | Powered by WPB™. Served by InterTech Media LLC