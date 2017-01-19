Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 23

Aldo Leopold Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host FREE beginner fly-tying

January 23 - February 1
Portage Public Library
Thu 26

Red Cross Blood Drive

January 26 @ 11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Portage United Methodist Church
Sat 28

St. Mary's Spaghetti Dinner

January 28 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
St. Mary’s School
Sun 29

Super Chili Bowl Cook Off

January 29
112 East Cook Street
Sun 29

Student Recital-Portage Center for the Arts

January 29 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Portage Center for the Arts

Entertainment News

Mix News

tmp0635d7f7-d88a-4ba5-a020-4b65ebfecd1e.jpg
Obama Ends
January 13, 2017 | News Daypop

President Obama’s announced a reversal of a a longstanding policy that allows any Cuban that reaches U.S. soil to stay.

...Read more

©2017 Mix 106.9 WNNO-FM Best Variety of the 80's, 90's & Today! | Powered by WPB™. Served by InterTech Media LLC