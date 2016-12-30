Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 06

House Concert Series at River Arts Gallery-Prairie du Sac

January 6 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
House Concert Series at River Arts Gallery
Sat 07

Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe at Mirror Lake State Park

January 7 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mirror Lake State Park
Fri 13

Wisconsin River Eagle Watching Days

January 13 - 14
Unnamed Venue
Sat 14

Craft Supplies Exchange-Sauk City

January 14 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Sauk City Public Library
Mon 16

Baraboo Zoo Meeting

January 16 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Baraboo Civic Center

Entertainment News

Mix News

©2017 Mix 106.9 WNNO-FM Best Variety of the 80's, 90's & Today! | Powered by WPB™. Served by InterTech Media LLC