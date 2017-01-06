Carrie Fisher fans are demanding Disney to make Princess Leia an official princess
There has been a great amount of tributes to Carrie Fisher since her death last week. Fans are now asking Disney to crown Carrie’s most popular ...Read more
What started as rumors will become a reality. George Clooney and international rights lawyer Amal Clooney are expecting twins this year. The couple ha ...Read more
Comedian David Spade is lucky to be alive after a car accident at a busy intersection in L.A., near Beverly and Sunset boulevards. According to severa ...Read more
In an announcement made in advance of the Detroit Auto Show, Fiat Chrysler pledged to spend $1 billion overhauling its production facilities in Michig ...Read more
Seventeen people have been arrested by police hunting an armed gang who robbed Kim Kardashian West in Paris in October, reports say.
The suspec ...Read more
Donald Trump has tweeted that Toyota will face hefty tariffs on cars built in Mexico for the US market if it builds cars south of the border.
A Long Island Rail Road train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn at the height of Wednesday’s morning rush, injuring more than 100 people ...Read more
Megyn Kelly, one of the most popular cable news anchors, is leaving Fox News after 12 years to join rival NBC.
The NBC signing is a blow to Fox ...Read more
The nation’s third-largest city will end 2016 with a surging murder rate, a distrusted police force and a weary populace that has become inured to d ...Read more
NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced the policy change Wednesday, flanked by officers in navy blue turbans fastened with police brass.
A U.S. Army National Guard helicopter crashed approximately 25 miles southeast of Houston on Wednesday, tragically killing both crew members.
Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., decreased by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 in the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor ...Read more
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor takes place just seven months after Obama became the first sitting U.S. presiden ...Read more
The Star Wars actress had a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, about 15 minutes before the plane was to land. Speak ...Read more