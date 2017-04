Don Rickles, the king of insult comedy, died Thursday at age 90 from kidney failure. In a stroke of savant genius, his style of comedy irrupted after not getting laughs for so long, and started insulting the audience instead.

Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com