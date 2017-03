Fabolous has come a long way since he was a kid growing up in Bed-Stuy’s Breevort Houses. The 39-year-old rapper was recently awarded the Key to Brooklyn during a ceremony held at the Grand Courtroom in Brooklyn’s Borough Hall.

Fabolous received the key in front of an audience that included Wale, DJ Clue, Ryan Leslie, and Doug E. Fresh, reports HotNewHipHop.com

HotNewHipHop.com has more below.

Editorial credit: Ira Bostic / Shutterstock.com