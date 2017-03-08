Remy Ma Says She’s Not Proud Of “ShETHER,” Wishes She Could Collab With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma says she is bothered by how viral her Nicki Minaj diss track “ShETHER” went and how people applauded her for picking another woman apart.

As some of the world participates in International Women’s Day, Remy Ma is hoping that people would applaud women in Hip-Hop for working together instead of cheering when they go against each other, reports HipHopWired.com.

– See more at: http://hiphopwired.com/538557/remy-ma-says-shes-not-proud-shether-wishes-collab-nicki-minaj/#sthash.ZA8sMFFe.dpuf

Remy Ma says she is bothered by how viral her Nicki Minaj diss track “ShETHER” went and how people applauded her for picking another woman apart.

As some of the world participates in International Women’s Day, Remy Ma is hoping that people would applaud women in Hip-Hop for working together instead of cheering when they go against each other, reports HipHopWired.com.

– See more at: http://hiphopwired.com/538557/remy-ma-says-shes-not-proud-shether-wishes-collab-nicki-minaj/#sthash.ZA8sMFFe.dpuf

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com