A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of Azealia Banks after the rapper missed her court date on Monday, according to Pitchfork.

Banks was supposed to face a Manhattan Criminal Court as part of legal proceedings for an incident in 2015 where she was accused of attacking and biting the breast of a female security guard.

