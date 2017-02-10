Ice Cube ​​Reveals 25th Anniversary Edition Of “Death Certificate”

The Album “Death Certificate” was first released in 1991 featuring the lyrical stylings of Ice Cube, Rapper, Actor, Producer, and all around talented guy.

HipHopDX.com reports that In a candid interview with the inimitable Sway Calloway for his Sway’s Universe radio show, West Coast gangster rap pioneer and celebrated actor Ice Cube sat down to discuss his upcoming feature film, Fist Fight and his recently announced Big3 basketball league.

it was revealed Cube is releasing a 25th anniversary edition of his classic 1991 solo album, Death Certificate, which comes equipped with a special bonus.

