Nas TV Series on BET

February 1, 2017 Urban Daypop

 HipHopDX.com has the angle on BET’s new Artist Based TV program. “With the success of BET’s “The New Edition Story” miniseries, the network is hoping to continue their momentum by picking up yet another artist-based program.” writes HipHopDX.com.

“According to Deadline, BET has ordered a pilot for the hour-long series “Street Dreams.” Not only does the series borrow its title from a track on Nas‘ It Was Written album, it will also highlight the story of the Queens rapper.” the article continued.

The show will detail Nas’ evolution “from young man to crack dealer to rapper to adult.”
 

