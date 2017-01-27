Migos To Replace Lady Gaga At Superbowl Halftime Show Petition?

“With Superbowl LI rolling around next week, a man called Justin Good started a petition on change.org to replace halftime show talent Lady Gaga with the Atlanta trio.” Reports HotNewHipHop.com.

“Very Simple, the Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl and it’s gonna be in Houston,” Good writes. “Two of the TRILLEST hip hop communities under ONE ROOF. Your entertainment choices have to change RIGHT NOW.” stated Justin Good about the petition.

HotNewHipHop.com. has the full story below.

There’s A Petition For Migos To Replace Lady Gaga At Superbowl Halftime Show Via feedproxy.google.com A man started a petition to replace Lady Gaga with Migos at the Superbowl Halftime Show in…

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock, Inc.