According to reports, Soulja Boy’s Hollywood Hills home was the target of a break in on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017. The Burglar took more than an estimated $20,000 in cash and jewelry. The house did have surveillance cameras and is said to have captured an image of the burglar. There is no evidence that Chris Brown is linked to the brake-in.

Sohh.com has more on this below.

Soulja Boy’s Crib Burglarized, Robber Busts Down Door & Takes Thousands Via www.sohh.com Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy might want to invest in some serious security. New reports claim the…

Editorial credit: hurricanehank / Shutterstock, Inc.