Zach Fernandez is the name of the prankster who altered the Hollywood sign to read “Holyweed”. Reports say he surrended to LAPD and was promptly arrested Monday afternoon. Fernandez was booked for misdemeanor trespassing and was later released after posting a $1000 bond.

